Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Trading Up 1.4%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.37, 417,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 917,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.