Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 552 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 260,234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,277,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE L opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

