Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $163.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day moving average is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $165.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

