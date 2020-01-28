Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. Westpac Banking Corp has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.95%.

WBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.