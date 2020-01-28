Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 37.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the second quarter worth $191,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 160,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 1.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 661,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

Shares of MAV stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.