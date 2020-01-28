Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $61,000 in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Athenex by 73.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 75.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 453,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 42.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 694.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNX opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Athenex Inc has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. Also, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,869,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,818,337.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 657,302 shares of company stock worth $9,412,381 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

