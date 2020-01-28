Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 381,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

