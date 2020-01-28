Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 206.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 178,287 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WF. ValuEngine upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woori Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of WF stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Woori Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.