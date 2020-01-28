Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 14th

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,778. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.57). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $32,811.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,078.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $94,647.30. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.