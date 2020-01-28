Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.29.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

LSI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $116.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Life Storage by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

