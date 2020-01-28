Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Down 33.4% in January

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 651,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $129.82. The stock had a trading volume of 478,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,382. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $132.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

