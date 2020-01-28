LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 99,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.