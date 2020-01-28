LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,104,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 826,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 761.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 449,744 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 98.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 97,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.24. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.60%.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

