LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 778.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

