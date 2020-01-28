LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NKE stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,916 shares of company stock valued at $44,649,724. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

