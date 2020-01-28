LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in AT&T by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 340,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.