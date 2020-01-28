LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,463 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $200.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $207.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

