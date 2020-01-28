LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 546,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after acquiring an additional 515,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.