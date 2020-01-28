Leisure Capital Management Has $809,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

XOM opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

