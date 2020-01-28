Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $286.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.12. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

