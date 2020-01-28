Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $307,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,734 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Laureate Education by 80.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 6.8% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Laureate Education by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,887 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 54.0% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 661,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.