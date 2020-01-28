Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LAUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.
Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $307,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,734 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Laureate Education by 80.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 6.8% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Laureate Education by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,887 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 54.0% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 661,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
