Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $63.27, approximately 12,580,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 4,558,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

