Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Update

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 272,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $710.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $233,612.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,619 shares of company stock valued at $923,336. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lantheus by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,644 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1,192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

