Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $13.74. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 3,062,674 shares traded.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,610.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 29.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

