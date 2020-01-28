Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $13.74. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 3,062,674 shares traded.
LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,610.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 29.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
