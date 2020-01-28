Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $829.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

