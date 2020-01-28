La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 993,767 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,572,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

LJPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. Research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,974,682 shares of company stock valued at $25,816,464 over the last 90 days. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

