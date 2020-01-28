KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,103 shares of company stock worth $136,223. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KVH Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVHI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,306. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.