KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB) Shares Down 2.6%

KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB) shares dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as €300.00 ($348.84) and last traded at €300.00 ($348.84), approximately 43 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €308.00 ($358.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €307.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €296.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.98 million and a PE ratio of 18.53.

About KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB)

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in manufacturing, chemical/petrochemical, and transportation industries; energy supply; water transport; waste water treatment; construction/building services; and the hydraulic transportation of solids in mining.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KSB SE & Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KSB SE & Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.