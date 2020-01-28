Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 437,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Koppers news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 16.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Koppers by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $5,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. 79,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,316. Koppers has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

