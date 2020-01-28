Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.82 ($54.44).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.