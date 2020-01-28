KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 188,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 1,566.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.