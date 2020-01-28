Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Takes Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Upland Software by 177.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Upland Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20.
In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.