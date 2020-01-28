Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Takes Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Upland Software by 177.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Upland Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

