Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 3,666 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.10% of Vistra Energy worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 487,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

In other news, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $317,072.40. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.