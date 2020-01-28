Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 23.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $191,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,461. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

