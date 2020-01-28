Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.42. 247,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,972. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

