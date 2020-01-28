Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.87% of Spartan Motors worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,675 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $675,000 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPAR. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

SPAR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,732. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $604.65 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

