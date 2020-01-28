KFG Resources (CVE:KFG) Trading Up 33.3%

KFG Resources Ltd. (CVE:KFG) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 50,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About KFG Resources (CVE:KFG)

KFG Resources Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KFG Petroleum Corporation, engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company develops onshore oil and gas reserves located in Concordia and Catahoula parishes, Louisiana; Adams, Jefferson, and Wilkinson counties, Mississippi; and Comanche County, Kansas.

