Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.75

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KELYB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $772.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

