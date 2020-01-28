Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $8.34 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,000. Truist Financial accounts for 3.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,961,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

