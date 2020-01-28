Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 183,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Equinor ASA makes up approximately 1.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 114,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.