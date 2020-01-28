KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

KB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of KB opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

