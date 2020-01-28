Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Trading Down 5.3%

Kazera Global PLC (LON:KZG) was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), approximately 729,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.67.

Kazera Global (LON:KZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.39) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

About Kazera Global (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

