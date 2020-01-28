Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Sells 21,978 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 50.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. 3,196,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

