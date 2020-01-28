Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 787.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $167.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.49 and a 1 year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.