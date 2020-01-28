Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Purchases 34,634 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,334 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,184,000 after acquiring an additional 111,491 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,179,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 15,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,179. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

