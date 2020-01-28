Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Increases Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 172.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.58. 561,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,165. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

