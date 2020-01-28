Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 705,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

