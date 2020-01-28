Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

VMBS stock remained flat at $$53.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 238,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,955. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

