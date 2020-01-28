Karani Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Atlassian comprises about 1.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

TEAM traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.25. 1,080,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.48, a P/E/G ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $150.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

