Karani Asset Management LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $20,134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,647 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $239.10. The stock had a trading volume of 451,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,446. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $247.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

